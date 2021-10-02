Discussing task force on racial and ethnic disparities in West Palm Beach

The task force created to look at racial and ethnic disparities in West Palm Beach will present its findings to the city commission.
Michael Williams discusses it with Patrick Franklin, President and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County.
A focus on racial and ethnic equality. After a year's wait, a report is in on just how to address issues within West Palm Beach.