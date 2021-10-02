A magnet fisher reeled in a pair of dog tags belonging to a WWII veteran from the Grand River.

We write stories over theor just see what they cansomething interesting.

Thehis and now he's trying tothe right hands as our julAdam Gross has found plentwhile magnet fishing on tha lawnmower.

Too old grenaWar two dog tags.

Now he'sveterans family.

What's loespecially if it's at theThat's not the case for thJ.

Voight.

Adam Gross haslikely don't even know hishe caught while magnet fiswe go again.

Dog tags.

CliWorld War Two there datedwhen they actually ended ufind their rightful ownersto do with Tetanus shot anyear that he was enlistedTurning some promising leaout where he was buried atDied back in 1995 in Arizofrom grand rapids but wasArizona at Mountain View Mmeet them in person and habut Arizona and Michigan,away now, Adam is hoping,will help him reach voicegrandkids may have maybe mmay be gone, they are notis just waiting on the cemto the cemetery and then tand we'll see if they conthopes to get that letter.lost can be returned to itnot just dog tags, There'sAdam has found in the grancheck it out of the blue breporting in grand rapids.17 news.

What a cool findbehind it.

Right?

Yeah.

Iup coming, which you can g