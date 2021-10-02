Halloween Kills Movie - Return to Haddonfield

Halloween Kills Movie - Return to Haddonfield - Plot Synopsis: And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet ... Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes.

As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Evil dies tonight... directed by David Gordon Green starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens, Omar Dorsey, James Jude Courtney release date October 15, 2021 (in theaters and on Peacock)