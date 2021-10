HYUNDAI SANTA FE SEL, A CROSSOVER WITH VALUE.

THAT IS THE OPINION OF BUMPER2BUMPERTV AFTER WE SPENT SOME TIME IN ONE OF THE BRAND’S ENTRY LEVEL MODELS.

THE HYUNDAI SANTA FE IS AN EXAMPLE OF BUILDING JUST ENOUGH INTO A VEHICLE.

ONCE IN A WHILE THE BASICS ARE MORE THAN ENOUGH TO MAKE A VEHICLE WORK.

IN THE CASE OF THE HYUNDAI SANTA FE, WE FOUND THE SEL TRIM LEVEL TO BE A SURPRISINGLY WELL EQUIPPED CROSSOVER THAT CHECKS OFF MOST OF THE MUST HAVE BOXES A DRIVER MIGHT WANT.

ONE OF THE FEATURES WE LIKE IS THAT THIS IS A TWO ROW MODEL , WHICH DOESN’T TRY TO SQUEEZE IN A THIRD ROW OF SEATS WHICH WILL MAKE MOST HUMAN PASSENGERS IN THE SPACE VERY UNCOMFORTABLE.INSTEAD, THERE IS 36.4 CUBIC FEET OF ROOM BEHIND THE SECOND ROW FOR CARGO.

THAT IS A USEFUL SIZED SPACE FOR ROUTINE SHOPPING OR TRIPS TO THE BIG BOX STORE IF YOU FOLD THE SECOND ROW FLAT IT DOUBLES IN CAPACITY.OFTEN AUTO MAKERS WILL TOUT THE HIGH END LEATHER SEATING AND FINISHES OF A VEHICLE BUT THE SEL COMES WITH CLOTH SEATS THAT ARE COMFORTABLE AND EQUIPPED WITH WARMERS FOR FRONT SEAT PASSENGERS.

WE ALSO APPRECIATED THAT THE SANTA FE IS EQUIPPED WITH AN EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY AS STANDARD EQUIPMENT.

IT IS FLEXIBLE ENOUGH FOR A DRIVER TO DECIDE WHICH SYSTEMS TO ENGAGE AND WHICH TO IGNORE.(NAT SOT) MECHANICALLY THE DRIVE TRAIN IS AN OFF THE SHELF SYSTEM.POWER COMES FROM ONE OF TWO VARIATIONS OF THE 2.5 LITER SMART SENSE FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE.

OUR TEST MODEL DELIVERED 191 HORSEPOWER AND 191 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THROW IN A TURBO CHARGER AND IT GETS VERY AGRESSIVE AT 281 HORSEPOWER.

A SMALLER 1.6 LITER MOTOR IS AVAILABLE FOR THE HYBRID AND PLUG IN HYBRID VERSIONS.

HYUNDAI OFFERS TWO TRANS AXLES, A FRONT WHEEL DRIVE ARRANGEMENT AND THE HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

IT IS AN 8 SPEED GEAR BOX AND IN THE HYBRIDS IT IS A SIX SPEED SYSTEM.THEY ARE LINKED TO A DRIVE MODE CONTROL ARRANGEMENT WITH MULTIPLE SETTINGS THAT CAN BE USED TO MATCH ROAD CONDITIONS.IN AROUND TOWN DRIVING THE SANTA FE EASILY HELD ITS OWN AND WAS A FAVORITE AMONG OUR TESTERS FOR THE WEEK WE HAD IT.AT AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 188 INCHES IT IS DEFINED AS A SMALL SUV,BUT WE THINK IT CONTENDS ABOVE ITS SIZE CLASS IN COMFORT AND CAPABILITY.

I’M GREG MORRISON