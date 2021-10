Bradley's 10pm Forecast Part 2 10-2-21

CATTERED ACTIVITY WILL COME TOAN END SATURDAY EVENG.INMILD AND MUGGY CONDITIONSTONIGHT WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS INTHE LOWE70S.

DRIER AIR WILL BEGIN TOFILTER INTO THE REGIONTHROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SUNDAY.HOWEVER, THERE WILL STILL BEENOUGH LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE INPLACE OUT AHEAD OF THE DRIER AIRTO SUPPORT A FEW SCATTEREDSHOWERS AND STORMS,ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOONHOURS.

HIGH TEMPERATURES WILLTOP OUT IN THE MIDDLE 80S.SLIGHTLY COOLER TOMORROW NIGHTAS TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTOTHE UPPER 60S COME MONDAYMORNING.AN UPPER-LEVEL LOW WILL DIVESOUTHWARD AND PRETTY MUCH REMAINSITUATED JUST OFF TO OUR EASTTHROUGH THE BETTER PART OF THEWORK WEEK.AS A RESULT, WE'LL REMAIN ON THEBACKSIDE OF THE FEATURE AND WILLBE ENJOYING SOME DRIER, MORECOMFORTABLE CONDITIONSWE MAY HAVE SOME CLOUD COVER TODEAL WITH AT TIMES DUE TO THECLOSE PROXIMITY OF THAT FEATURE.REGARDLESS, RAIN CHANCES WILL BECLOSE TO ZEROED OUT THROUGH ATLEASTTHE FOLLOWING WEEKEND.

EXPECTMORE SEASONAL CONDITIONS ACROSSACADIANA WITHOVERNIGHT LOWS SETTLING INTO THELOW-MID 60S AND AFTERNOON HIGHSIN THE LOW-MID 80S.

TROPICSHURRICANE SAM AND TROPICAL STORMVICTOR REMAIN THE ONLY SYSTEMSWE ARECURRENTLY TRACKING IN THETROPICS.

BOTH SYSTEMS WILLREMAIN OUT TO SEA AND NOT BE ATHREAT TO ACADIANA.WEATHER WR