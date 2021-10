Mamata Banerjee ahead in Bhabanipur Bypolls counting| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading by a margin of 23,957 votes at the end of the sixth round of counting in the Bhabanipur Assembly seat.

The Trinamool Congress is also leading in the other two seats of Murshidabad district.

