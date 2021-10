PM admits the criminal system doesn't work 'fast enough'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits the criminal system is not capable of working fast enough to deal with sexual assault and rape complaints.

His comments come following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of PC Wayne Couzens, who was sentenced to life imprisonment this week.

Report by Czubalam.

