UP: Minister's son allegedly runs over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri; 2 dead | Oneindia News

Today, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was accused of running over protesting farmers with his car in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; NCB said that the high-profile drug raid that led to the arrest of Aryan khan has yielded 13 g of cocaine, 21 g of charas and 22 pills of MDMA; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "indebted to the people of Bhabanipur"; Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over alleged Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

#FarmersProtest #AshsihMishra #FarmersKilled