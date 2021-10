Teen starts mobile coffee shop for college money

COFFEE SHOP ON WHEELS TO HELPPAY FOR COLLEGE.MARLISE IRBY HAS HER STORY.(NATS)"OLIVIA!"ABOUT A YEAR AGO, TENTH GRADERKAYLEE RICKARD-RAMOSHAD AN IA.DE"AS LIKE JUST A PROBABLY, LIKESOMEWHERE IN TEN YEARS WE COULDOWN A COFFEE SHOP, AND BE THESEREALLYCOOL LADIES."BUT THEN SHE REMEMBERED HERGRAND PARENTS HAD A TRUCK NOTBEING USED.KAYLEE: ND"A THEN I WAS LIKE OH,WELL MYGRANDPARENTS HAVE THIS TRUCKTHAT SITS THERE ALL THE TIME,AND I WAS LI IKEWORKED IN A CAFE BEFORE, AND IS WALIKE, WHY COULDN'T I JUST DOTHATMYSELF?

AND SO WITH THE HELP OFGMYRANDPARENTS THEY JUST WERELIKE, ALLRIGHT LET'S DO THI" S."SHE CAME TO ME WITH AN IDEA,AND SAYHEY, I WOULD LIKE TO COME UPWITH A WAY TO GO TO COLLEGE, ANDI REALLY WANT TOSTART A COFFEE PLACE.

SHE MADEIT A CHALKBOARD TRUCK, AND THATWAS SUPERCOOL, AND SHE SANDED IT, PAINTEDIT, AND THE ELECTRICIAN CAMEOVER- SHE WASIN THERE WITH HIM DOING IT THEWHOLE WAY."KAYLEE ALSO CAME UP WITH THEDESIGN AND T AHERTWORKFOR THE NORTHERN GLAERCI COFFEECOMPANY.AND WHEN KAYLEE IS NOT WHIPPINGUP COFFEE AND SOME SWEETTREATS, SHE MAINTAINS A 4.0GPA... AND IS A DUEL SPORTATHLETE.SHE SAYS SHE COULD NOT HAVE DONETHIS WITHOUT THESUPPORT OF HER FAMILY AN..D."ALL MY FRIENDS, I HAVE HA TLFHEFOOTBALL TEAM HELPING ME HALFTHTIE ME."AND SHE HAS A MESSAGE TO THOSEWITH BIG DRES.AM"YOUHO SULD JUST GO FOR IT RIGHTNOW,THERE'S NO REASON YOU SHOULDN'TDO IT RIGHT NOW, YOU KNOW IF YOUREALLYWANT SOMETHING, JUST GO OUT FORIT."AND THAT WAS MARLISE IRBYREPORTINKAYLEE HAS AN EVEN BIGGER DREAM:SHE WANTS TOEVENTUALLY GO TO MICEDAL SCHOOLAND BECO AMECARDIAC SURGEON.