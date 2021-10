Sunday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

TOUCH OF 80S A STRAIGHT AHEADTHE NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES INHOSPITALIZATIONS.NATIONWIDE IS STARTING TO GODOWN ABC’S PHILIPOFF REPORTS TOPDOCTORS SAY WE AREN’T OUT OFTROUBLE YET, THOUGH.FOR THEIRST F TIME IN MORE THANTHREE MONTHS THE COUNTRY ISSTARTING TO SEE A DECLINE INCORONAVISRU RELATED HOSPITALADMISSIONS AND DAILY CASES, BUTDR. ANTHONY FAUCI WARNING WERENOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET.WE CERTAINLYRE A TURNING THECORNER ON THIS PARTICULAR SURGE,BUT WE HAVE EXPERIENCE OVER NOWCLOSE TO 20 MONTHS OF SURGESTHAT GO UP AND THEN COME DOWNAND THEN GO BACK UP AGAIN.HE SSAY THERE IS A VERYEFFECTIVE WAY TO KEEP THOSESURGES DOWN GET PEOPLEVACCINATED.THERE ARE A NUMBER OF VACCINEMANDATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY NEWYORK CITY SCHOOL TEACHERS ANDEMPLOYEES MUST SHOW PROOF OFVACCINATION, OR THEY’LL NOT BEALLOWED TO RETURN TO WORK MONDAYIN CONNECTICUT STATE EMPLOYEESHAVE UNTIL MIDNIGHT TOMORROW TOSHOW PROOF OF VAC.MISSION OR AGREE TO WEEKLYTESTING THOSE WHO DON’T WILL BEPLACED ON UNPAID LEAVE.THERE WILL BE SOME PEOPLE WHOSAY HELL NO, AND I’M SORRY, BUTTHAT MEANS YOU’RE N SOTAFE.YOU’RE NOT SAFE TO THE PEOPLEAROUND YOU AND YOU’RE NOT SAFEFOR THE PEOPLE YOU’RE TREATINGAND THEY CANNOT COME IONT WORKTHE NATIONAL GUARD STANDING BYTO FILL IN POTENTIAL VACANCIES,CALIFORNIA.NOW THE FIRST STATE THAT WLILREQUIRE COVID-19 VACCINES FORCHILDREN ONCE THEY’RE FULLYAPPROVED BY THE FDA.WE WANT TOND E THIS PANDEMIC.WE ARE ALL EXHAUSTED BY IT MANYHEALTH EXPERTS SUPPORT THESEMANDATES THROUGHOUT, YOU KNOWYEARS AND YEARS DECADES WE HAVEMADE IT A REQUIREMENT FORCHILDREN TO GET INTO SCHOOLS TOGET DIFFERENT TYPES OF VAC.SO WHEN PEOPLE TREAT THIS ASSOMETHING NOVEL AND TERRIE,BL ITISN’T THEER ARE APPROXIMATELY 70MILLION AMERICANSHO W ARE NOTVACCINATED JOE GAMIN SPENT TWOMONTHS IN THE HOSPITAL THETRAUMA THAT IXP EERIENCED FROMCATCHING COVID.I DIED FIVE TIMES AND LUCKILY.I WAS REVIVED HE’S URGING THOSEWHO ARE HESITANT ABOUT THEVACCINE TO AT LEAST HAVE ACONVERSATION WITH THEIR DOCTORPHNVERSATION WITH THEIR DOCTORILIPOFF ABC NEWS, NEW YORK.THE KANSAS CITY VA MEDICALCENTERS I OFFERING THE PFIZERCOVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTTHIS WEEKEND.THIS IS AVAILABLE FOR VETERANSTHEIRAM FILIES AND CAREGIVERSTODAY THE VA HAD A DRIVE-THROUGHVACCINE CLINIC AT THE CENTER ONLINWOOD BOULEVARD.THEY WANTED TO MAKE IT EASIERFOR VETERANS TO G TETHEIR SHOTWORKERS AT THE CLINICAY S EVERYSHOT.THEY GIVE IS A VICTORY.WE HONESTLY HAVE KIND OF ALITTLE MINI CELEBRATION WHENEVERWE GEIV SOMEONE THEIR FIRSTDOSE.WE’VE GENIV I THINK 40 TO 50,000VACCINES HERE AT THE KANSAS CITYVA.AND AS YOU SAID WHILEHE TBOOSTERS ARE SO IMPORTANT REALLYEVERY PERSON THAT WE CAN GETTHAT FIRST AND SECOND DOSE INTOMAKES THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE.THE VA WILL HAVE MORE BOOSTERCLINIC CSOMING UP THIS WEEK.THEY’RE HAPPENING WEDNESDAYTHROUGH FRIDAY.THAT'S’CAN COME BETWEEN NINE ANDTHREE TO GET THE THIRD PFIRZESHOT IF THEY’RE ELIGIBE WORKERSALSOAD H THE FLU SHOT AVAILABLEFOR VET.TODAY ONE NSEUR.WE TALKED TO SAYS DON’T OVERLOOKGETTING THE FLU SHOT THIS YEAR.WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WEADDRESS THE ONE THING THAT WECAN GET DE,ON WHICH IS THELU FAND AGAIN BEING ABLE TO OFFERBOTH THE HIGH DOSE FOR OURVETERANS THAT ARE 65 AND ABOVEAND THE REGARUL DOSE FOR OTHERVETERANS.IT’S A GREATPP OORTUNITY TO BEABLE TO COME IN GET IT AND GOHOME.TODAY WAS THE LAST DRIVE-THROUGHFLU CLINIC TO SCHEDULE YOUR FLUSHOT.