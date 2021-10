amsportsclint

HOW THE POKES GOT THE WIN.XXXXXX BREAK XXXXXXTHE FIRST MONTH OF THE COLLEGEFOOTBALL SEASON WAS A )BIT OF ABUMPY RIDE ) FOR BOTH O-U ANDO-S-U..BUT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ADECADE BOTH THE SOONERS AND THECOWBOYS ARE OFF TO TO A 5-AND-OHSTART.IT WAS A TOP-25 SHOWDOWN INSTILLWATER...WITH THE POKES..HOSTING BAYLOR..O-S-U STARTS WITH A STRONGOPENING DRIVE.TAY MARTIN AND JAYLEN WARRENCOMBINE FOR 75 YARDS..WARREN FINDS THE END ZONE TOMAKE IT 7-NOTHING, POKES..SPENCER SANDERS WOULD THENTHROW BACK TO BACK INTERCEPTIONSON THE NEXT TWO DRIVES.BUT THE O-S-U DEFENSE PLAYEDAWESOME.THEY ONLY GAVE UP TWO FIRSTDOWNS IN THE FIRST HALF.SANDERS COMES UP BIG LATE INTHE HALF.HE THROWS FOR THE END ZONEWHERE RASHOD OWENS PULLS IT IN.AND THAT WAS THE FIRSTTOUCHDOWN FOR THE FRESHMAN FORMSAN ANTONIO..COWBOYS ARE UP 14 TO ZERO ATTHE HALF.BUT IN THE SECOND HALF BAYLORRESPONDS AND GS ETON THE BOARD.BACK COME THE COWBOYS AS ATYMARTIN MAKES THIS TERRIFIC CATCHALONG THE SIDELINE..THEY WOULD GET A FIELD GOAL --17-7, O-S-U..WITH ONLY 2 MINUTES LEFT O-S-UWAS UP JUST THREE.4TH AND 2 FOR THE COWBOYS ATTHE 4-YARD LINE..THIS WOULD BE THE NAIL IN THECOFFIN.JAYLEN WARREN..

INTO THE ENDZONE..HE FINISHED THE DAY WITH 125YARDS AND TWO TOUCHDOWNS.