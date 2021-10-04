To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar Movie (1995)

To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar Movie (1995) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Elite Manhattan drag queens Vida Boheme (Patrick Swayze) and Noxeema Jackson (Wesley Snipes) impress regional judges in competition, securing berths in the Nationals in Los Angeles.

When the two meet pathetic drag novice Chi-Chi Rodriguez (John Alberto Leguizamo) -- one of the losers that evening -- the charmed Vida and Noxeema agree to take the hopeless youngster under their joined wing.

Soon the three set off on a madcap road trip across America and struggle to make it to Los Angeles in time.

Starring: Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Blythe Danner Directed By: Beeban Kidron