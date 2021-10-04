Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan after son Aryan's arrest by NCB | Oneindia News
On the day that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested in a drug related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, actor Salman Khan was seen arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai Bandstand.

