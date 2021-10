Aryan Khan ARRESTED! NCB Officers Take Him For Medical Test, Shahrukh's Advocate Reach Killa Court

Aryan Khan Returns To NCB Office After Medical Examination.

Shah Rukh's advocate and manager reach Killa Court.

As per reports Aryan Khan has been ARRESTED under section 27 of NDPS, 10 Years Jail if found guilty.

He will be first examined and then produced before court, his phone has been seized for further probe.