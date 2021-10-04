Jaguar XF celebrates the Release of No Time To Die - Lynn Jung, Free Runner and Parkour Athlete

To mark the eagerly anticipated release of No Time To Die, Jaguar’s latest XF Saloon found itself involved in a thrilling chase across London, as Jaguar Racing’s Formula E driver Mitch Evans aimed to be amongst the very first to see the film.

The action is set against some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks including the Shard, Tower Bridge, City Hall and Millennium Bridge.

Mitch, who is at the wheel of the Santorini Black XF R-Dynamic HSE, is unaware he is being pursued by free runner and Parkour athlete Lynn Jung.

The reason for their chase?

He has unwittingly dropped his tickets to the screening and Lynn is determined to ensure his wait to see No Time To Die is over.

The six-mile chase starts in Laffone Street, close to Tower Bridge, and weaves its way across the city with Lynn running, jumping and somersaulting in pursuit of Mitch, who is enjoying the XF’s luxury, comfort and serenity thanks to its Active Noise Cancellation and Cabin Air Ionisation technology.

Distanced from the noise and chaos of the city around him, Mitch focuses on the drive, making the most of the XF’s precise, intuitive steering – and the responsive, refined performance of its 300PS Ingenium engine.

The action concludes in London’s famous Baker Street, where the tickets are returned in spectacular style, allowing Mitch to finally enjoy No Time to Die.