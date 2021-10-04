Real-time mobile communications for the vehicle projects of the future

In cooperation with Vodafone, Porsche has entered the 5G era at its Weissach Development Centre.

Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany, and Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche AG Executive Board for Research and Development, switched on the 5G standalone network today.

Real-time mobile communications will now be available with immediate effect for vehicle development at the site.

The new technology will ensure the secure and instantaneous transmission of data between car, human and machine.

At the same time, it will improve the framework conditions for the strategic development of new vehicle systems and functions at Weissach, allowing 5G to be integrated in the cars of tomorrow, to meet the requirements of the future.