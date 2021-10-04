€200m more pledged to help island of La Palma as volcanic activity continues

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez pledged €200 million for the La Palma recovery effort as the volcano continues to spew lava.
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez pledged €200 million for the La Palma recovery effort as the volcano continues to spew lava.
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez pledged €200 million for the La Palma recovery effort as the volcano continues to spew lava.
Spain will help rebuild La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate..