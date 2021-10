Pig farmers warn of 'welfare crisis' due to lack of butchers

Pig farmers are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to relax immigration rules due to a lack of butchers which is leading to a welfare crisis.

Farmers are having to cull their animals because of the shortage with one describing it as a "complete disgrace".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn