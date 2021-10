Lord Frost: UK willing to invoke Article 16 over NI Protocol

Brexit Minister Lord Frost said the UK was prepared to invoke Article 16 which allows the UK and the EU to suspend any part of the agreement that causes "economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist, or to diversion of trade".

He added the country cannot wait forever for the EU to respond to its proposals to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Report by Alibhaiz.

