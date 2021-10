FCPS begins rotating bus schedule

HEADS UP FORPARENTS OFSTUDENTS INFAYETTE COUNTY...STARTING TODAY...THE SCHOOLDISTRICT ISADOPTING AROTATING BUSCANCELLATION PLAN.CLAIRELIKE DISTRICTSACROSS THECOUNTRY... F-C-P-SHAS STRUGGLEDWITH BUS DRIVERSHORTAGES ALLSEMESTER...EVELYN SCHULTZ ISLIVE IN LEXINGTONWITH MORNING WITHHOW THE NEW PLANCOULD HELP.SHE JOINS US WITHAN LEX 18 UPDATE.EVELYN:STARTING THISMORNING... FCPS ISFOLLOWING A PRE-ANNOUNCEDSCHEDULE OF BUSCANCELLATIONS ANDDELAYS.THE DISTRICT SAYSTHIS PLAN WILL GIVEFAMILIES MORE TIMETO MAKE ALTERNATEPLANS....EVELYN:AND MAKE SURE THESAME ROUTESAREN'T AFFECTEDOVER AND OVERAGAIN.F-C-P-S SAYS IF AFAMILY IS UNABLE TOMAKE ALTERNATEARRANGEMENTSDURING THE WEEKTHEIR BUS ROUTE ISCANCELED, THECHILD'S ABSENCEWILL BE EXCUSED.THIS WEEK, 25MORNING ROUTESWILL NOT RUN...IMPACTING VARIOUSELEMENTARY,MIDDLE AND HIGHSCHOOLS.DOZENS MORE OFTHE DISTRICT'SAFTERNOORON UTESWILL BE DELAYEDUNTIL 4:45...UNLESSFAMILIECAS N FINDANOTHER WAY FORTHEIR CHILD TO GETHOME FROMSCHOOL.THIS NEW PLANCOMES AS FCPS ISTRYING TO HIREMORE FULL-TIMEDRIVERS AND SUBS...YOU MIGHTREMEMBER... THESCHOOL BOARDVOTED TO INCREASEPAY FORSUBSTITUTE BUSDRIVERS ANDMONITORS AT THEEND OF AUGUST.EVELYN:THE DISTRICT SAYSIT WILL SENDREMINDER EMAILS,CALLS, AND TESXTTO FAMILIES WHOARE AFFECTED EACHWEEK.FOR THE FULL LISTOF IMPACTEDROUTES... HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE... LEX18 DOT COM.CHRISEVELYN... DO WEKNOW HOW LONGTHE DISTRICT ISGOING TO FOLLOWTHIS PLAN?EVELYNRIGHT NOW,SUPERINTENDENTDOCTOR DEMETRUSLIGGINS SAYS THEYHOPE TO BE FULLYSTAFFED BY THE ENDOF THIS SEMESTER.CURRENTLY... THEYHAVE BUSCANCELLATIONSSCHEDULED FORTHE WHOLE MONTHOF OCTOBER...WHICH YOU CANVIEW ON THEIRWEBSITE.SUPERINTENDENTLIGGINS ALSO SAYSTHEIR NOVEMBERSCHEDULE WILL BEAVAILABLE ONLINETHIS WEEK.CHRISEVELYN SCHULTZLIVE IN LEXINGTON.THANK YOU EVELYN.