Could astrologers have predicted the pandemic?

Astrologist, Rux, explains that we can predict events of great magnitude by analysing the slower moving planets.

When the pandemic started, there was a very rare meeting between Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto in the sign of Capricorn, a rare occurrence that happens only every couple of hundred years.

Rux details how the planets coming together can impact society as a whole, and can be used to mark significant events on Earth, such as COVID-19.