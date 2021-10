Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Local journalist Raman Kashyap killed | Oneindia News

A local journalist was killed during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The journalist, identified as Raman Kashyap was found dead in the mortuary on Monday.

The the Lucknow Journalists’ Association has requested the UP chief minister and chief secretary to offer financial help of Rs 1 crore along with a government job to Kashyap’s family.

