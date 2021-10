Lakhimpur violence: UP govt announces ₹45 lakh, govt jobs for 4 dead farmers’ kin | Oneindia News

The Uttar Pradesh government has settled to pay a compensation of ₹45 lakh to the kin of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence while the injured will get ₹10 lakh.

