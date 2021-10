Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a beauty personified and she always makes buzz with her stylish apperances.

The beautiful actress walked at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday in an all white outfit.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan #ParisFashionWeek2021