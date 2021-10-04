Mom calls out family friend over his ‘ridiculous’ nickname for her baby: ‘Not OK at all’

A woman can't believe her husband's friend keeps calling her son by the wrong name.

She took to Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum after an incident took place.Her husband's friend refers to her son as "Thomas." While her family was visiting, the friend insisted on calling the child by that name."my husband explained to his friend that he should stop calling my son Thomas but he kept doing it even more" .But when he wouldn't stop using the name "Thomas," she banned him from the house."My husband said I humiliated and embarrassed his friend by berating him in front of my family then kicked him out".Redditors thought the friend was totally in the wrong."He disregards your loud and clear expressed wish to stop with his ridiculous behavior," someone commented."It feels like he's accepted his opinion to be a reality.

Not OK at all," another wrote