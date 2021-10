Aryan Khan, 2 others, sent to NCB custody till October 7th in rave party case | Oneindia News

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7 in connection with their involvement in the cruise ship rave party case.

