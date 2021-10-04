'Pandora Papers' Reveal How Rich and Powerful Have Hidden Trillions

The "Pandora Papers" were released on Sunday.

The files were compiled by more than 600 journalists working as part of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The more than 12 million files reveal how hundreds of well known figures have hidden trillions of dollars worth of assets over the span of two and half decades.

Among the world leaders named in the papers are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The papers reveal how vast sums of wealth have been accumulated through tax evasion and offshore accounts.

Politicians — included some who have close ties to those named in the files — reacted to the release of the papers.

We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial 'havens'.

, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, via CBS News.

The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, via CBS News.

The new data leak must be a wake-up call.

Global tax evasion fuels global inequality.

, Sven Giegold, Green Party Lawmaker European Parliament, via CBS News.

We need to expand and sharpen the countermeasures now, Sven Giegold, Green Party Lawmaker European Parliament, via CBS News.

Humanity organizations also reacted to the release of the files.

This is where our missing hospitals are.

This is where the pay-packets sit of all the extra teachers and firefighters and public servants we need.

, Oxfam, Statement, via CBS News.

Whenever a politician or business leader claims there is 'no money' to pay for climate damage and innovation, , Oxfam, Statement, via CBS News.

... for more and better jobs, for a fair post-COVID recovery, for more overseas aid, they know where to look, Oxfam, Statement, via CBS News