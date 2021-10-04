Senator doesn't understand what a 'finsta' is

Sen.
Richard Blumenthal grilled a Facebook executive about “finstas,” or fake Instagram accounts.
The slang term is primarily used to describe a private Instagram account created by teens to interact with a trusted group of family and/or friends.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal doesn't understand what a finsta is. Facebook should be delighted.
The senator from Connecticut..