Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%.

Year to date, Tesla Inc registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.8%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 207.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 4.2%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.9% on the day.