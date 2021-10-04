Monday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: STPC, NHI

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Benson Hill, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Michael C.

Morgan purchased 300,000 shares of STPC, for a cost of $10.00 each, for a total investment of $3M.

Benson Hill is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Morgan in the past year.

And at National Health Investors, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Robert T.

Webb who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $53.86 each, for a trade totaling $107,715.

Before this latest buy, Webb purchased NHI on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $423,835 at an average of $59.00 per share.

National Health Investors is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

So far Webb is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $54.71.