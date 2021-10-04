Australia's Koala Population Experiences Decline

Since 2018, Australia has lost approx 30% of its koala population, according to independent nonprofit Australian Koala Foundation.

Conservationists are blaming the losses on issues related to climate change such as droughts and fires, as well as habitat loss from development.

In 2018, the koala population was estimated to be more than 80,000—in 2021, it is thought to be approx 58,000.

The population dropped across Australia, with only one region hosting more than 5,000 of the species.

Advocates are calling for more koala habitat protection, and the Australian government is working on a recovery plan.