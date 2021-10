Sunak insists fuel crisis is improving as army is deployed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted the fuel crisis is improving with more fuel delivered to forecourts than was taken out over the past seven days.

Armed forces personnel were deployed to help restock the worst hit petrol stations amidst the shortage of haulier drivers.

Report by Alibhaiz.

