How Seafood Plays a Role in Sustainable Food Systems

Here’s how eating more ‘blue food’ could improve nutrition and reduce the damage caused to our planet.

Diversifying our diets with more seafood could help drastically reduce the damage caused to our planet and its biodiversity.

Estimates suggest that meat and dairy industries create 7.1 gigatons of greenhouses gases annually.

This accounts for 14.5% of the total man-made emissions and contributes to the impacts of climate change.

Malin Jonell is a researcher at Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University.

Her research focuses on sustainable food production and the role seafood, or ‘blue food,’ can play in future food systems. Jonell sees two major benefits of introducing more blue foods into our diets: healthier people and a healthier planet.

Currently, our ocean is facing ecological challenges due to habitat destruction, overfishing, and abandoned fishing gear left behind in the water.

So Jonell suggests that while focusing on consuming more seafood, more emphasis should be placed on consuming low impact blue food.

For more people to consume lesser-known seafood, Jonell says more education and outreach needs to be done.

Jonell is currently a researcher for the Blue Food Assessment, a scientific initiative, consisting of 100 scientists from more than 25 institutions.

To learn more about their work, go.nowth.is/EatBlueFood.

