Daily Dividend Report: OZK,MNR,PNC,EME,ALG

The dividend of $0.29 per common share represents an increase of $0.005 per common share, or 1.75%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share payable October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021.

Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-five quarters.

Bank OZK's consistent track record of increasing its dividend has led to it being included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats— index since January 2018.

The index consists of members of the S&P Composite 1500— that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years.

On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021.

The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share.

The board of directors of PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.25 per share.

The dividend will be payable Nov.

5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct.

15, 2021.

EMCOR Group, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share.

The dividend will be paid on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2021.

EMCOR Group, is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable October 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.