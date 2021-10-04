Anger, lack of closure persists for many who lost family to COVID-19

For so many of us, the world has, at least to some degree, opened back up.

People are dining inside, returning to their offices, and traveling again, even as COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country.

But for people who are grieving, there is no “back to normal.” Chances are you know someone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic, if you’re not among that group of millions of Americans yourself.

In this story, we spoke with those who have lost and who now want to share what they continue to battle.