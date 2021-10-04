Lava Flow and Earthquakes Continue from Spanish Volcano After Crater Collapse

On October 4, earthquakes continued to rattle the Spanish island of La Palma.

Lava continued to flow from an erupting volcano that surged after a part of the crater collapsed.

Early on October 4, Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes that measured higher than 3.0 magnitude.

The continued earthquakes come two weeks after the volcano erupted on one of the Canary Islands off the coast of northwest Africa.

It’s not over yet, we don’t even know how long there is to go.

We’re in nature’s hands, Ángel Víctor Torres, the Canary Islands’ regional president, via RTVE.

According to ABC, most of La Palma, which has a population of 85,000 people, has been unaffected by the eruption.

The lava flow has caused significant damage to property, public infrastructure and farmland.

However, many casualties were avoided by swift evacuations following the initial eruption.

According to a European Union satellite monitoring agency, over 1,000 buildings have been destroyed along with almost 21 miles of roads and 1,000 acres of land