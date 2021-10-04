Registered Dietitians Recommend Eating These Foods if You’re Over 50

It’s no secret that as we age, we begin to have particular dietary needs.

Thankfully, there are a number of foods that can provide your body with the nutrients it needs.

Here are six dietitian-recommended foods that you should be eating if you’re over 50.

1.

Dairy.

As you age, your risk for osteoporosis increases ... Yogurt is a perfect food high in calcium as well as vitamin D which helps calcium absorption.

Yogurt is also rich in probiotics which helps promote gut health, Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

2.

High-Quality Protein.

One thing that gains importance as you get older is getting enough protein.

If your diet is too low in protein and physical activity is not maintained, it can lead to sarcopenia, or muscle wasting as you age, Ricci-Lee Hotz, MS, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

3.

Oats.

Oats contain a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, and consuming at least 30 grams of fiber is a good bet.

Oats offer additional benefits for the over 50 crowd—they help keep blood sugar steady and keep you feeling full which is perfect for watching your weight, Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

4.

Flax Seeds.

Flax seeds are an excellent source of both insoluble and soluble fiber which helps to keep bowel movements regular.

Flax seeds are also a rich source of ALA, a plant-based omega 3 fatty acid, which can help lower the risk of heart attack and strokes, Theresa Gentile, MS, RDN, CDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

5.

Sweet Potatoes.

Sweet potatoes are a complex carbohydrate with nearly 5 grams of fiber per potato.

Fiber has been shown to help with digestion, improved gut health, and stabilizing blood sugar, Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

6.

Blueberries.

Blueberries are a wonderful 'brain food' for aging.

Their dark blue hues infer they are high in polyphenols, which have been proven to help with age-related memory decline, Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'