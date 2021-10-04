UK Military Assists With Fuel Deliveries to 'Stabilize' Gas Crisis

UK Military, Assists With Fuel Deliveries, to 'Stabilize' Gas Crisis.

The BBC reports that the British military has begun delivering fuel to gas stations amid an ongoing gas crisis.

Approximately 200 members of the Army and RAF have been drafted to help deliver fuel from depots to gas stations.

The Petrol Retailers Association says that 20% of sites surveyed in London and South East England remain dry.

We are grateful for the support lent by the government through their provision of military drivers, although further action must be taken to address the needs of disproportionately affected areas, Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, via BBC.

According to the BBC, the PRA represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,380 forecourts.

A spokesperson for the government said that demand was , "continuing to stabilise" across the country.

More than half of those who have completed training to make fuel deliveries are being deployed to terminals serving London and the South-East of England, demonstrating that the sector is allocating drivers to areas most affected in this first phase from Monday, UK Government spokesperson, via BBC.

The BBC reports that the crisis began over 10 days ago when BP said it had run out of fuel at a number of its outlets.

The shortage prompted motorists to fill up more than usual, and deliveries across the nation have been unable to keep up with the increased demand.

The UK economy has been hampered by a chronic shortage of truck drivers.

According to the BBC, the trucking industry has blamed the shortage of drivers on the Covid pandemic, Brexit, an aging workforce and tax changes