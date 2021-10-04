How Chili Peppers Played a Role in the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the prestigious prize in the category of physiology and medicine, this year.

The California-based professors described how human nerve impulses process sensations, such as heat and pressure.

The professors' discoveries were made possible by their work with capsaicin, the "heat" compound of a chili pepper.

Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential for survival and underpins our interaction with the world around us, Nobel Assembly Statement, via CNN.

How we sense the temperature, touch and movement are some of the great questions for humanity, Professor David Paterson, U.K Physiological Society President, via CNN.

[This discovery] unlocks the secrets of nature ... , Thomas Perlmann, Nobel Assembly Secretary General, via CNN.

... It explains at a molecular level how these stimuli are converted into nerve signals.

It's an important and profound discovery, Thomas Perlmann, Nobel Assembly Secretary General, via CNN.

It was a very clever thing to do because chili pepper, or capsaicin in the pepper, was known to trigger nerves or pain.

, Thomas Perlmann, Nobel Assembly Secretary General, via CNN.

David Julius thought it could lead to a breakthrough if we really understood the molecular mechanisms for how this occurs, Thomas Perlmann, Nobel Assembly Secretary General, via CNN.

That was the route into these discoveries -- the sensing mechanism for how nerves can actually be activated.

, Thomas Perlmann, Nobel Assembly Secretary General, via CNN.

When we encounter stimuli -- temperature, mechanical, touch and pressure.

The chili pepper was the handle but the discovery was much more profound than that, Thomas Perlmann, Nobel Assembly Secretary General, via CNN.

