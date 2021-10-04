Make Sure You’re Not Hurting Your Skin With These Bad Habits
Make Sure You’re Not Hurting Your Skin With These Bad Habits

Make Sure You’re Not Hurting Your Skin With These , Bad Habits.

When it comes to taking care of your complexion, it can be complicated figuring out what habits are helping or hurting your skin.

.

According to board-certified dermatologist Elizabeth Mullans M.D., there are a few habits in particular you should avoid.

.

Here are five of the worst habits that are hurting your skin.

.

1.

Over-hydrating, Using heavy oil-filled moisturizers can cause acne and greasy skin.

.

2.

Inadequate Hydration, Not giving your skin enough hydration can cause dryness, which can lead to premature aging and cracked skin.

.

3.

Over-exfoliating, Although helpful when done in moderation, exfoliating too much or too hard can cause irritation, pimples and excessive oil production.

.

4.

Picking & Scratching, Whether out of stress or in an attempt to remove imperfections, picking at your skin can cause irritation, bleeding and scarring.

.

5.

Not Washing Your Sheets, Dr. Mullans recommends washing your bed sheets once or twice a week to minimize the risk of skin irritation.