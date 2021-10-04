6 Ways, to Show Appreciation for Your Child's Teacher.
Teachers play such a pivotal role in our children's lives.
In honor of Teachers' Day, here are six ways you can show appreciation for your child’s teacher.
1.
Give them a gift card to their favorite restaurant or store.
2.
Offer to give them a hand with simple tasks such as cleaning the classroom or decorating.
3.
Buy extra school supplies for the classroom.
4.
Have your child make a card or gift to give to them.
5.
Donate books to the classroom or school library.
6.
Offer to occasionally volunteer in the class as an assistant or reading buddy.