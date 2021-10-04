6 Ways to Show Appreciation for Your Child's Teacher

Teachers play such a pivotal role in our children's lives.

In honor of Teachers' Day, here are six ways you can show appreciation for your child’s teacher.

1.

Give them a gift card to their favorite restaurant or store.

2.

Offer to give them a hand with simple tasks such as cleaning the classroom or decorating.

3.

Buy extra school supplies for the classroom.

4.

Have your child make a card or gift to give to them.

5.

Donate books to the classroom or school library.

6.

Offer to occasionally volunteer in the class as an assistant or reading buddy.