Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren & More Stars Take Part In Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities took over the runways at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, with stars like Offset and Camila Cabello showing off their modelling prowess.
Plus, Ben Affleck and George Clooney hit the red carpet together in L.A.
Celebrities took over the runways at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, with stars like Offset and Camila Cabello showing off their modelling prowess.
Plus, Ben Affleck and George Clooney hit the red carpet together in L.A.
The Eiffel Tower wasn't the only thing taking onlookers' breath away as a slew of stars strutted their stuff for L'Oreal during..