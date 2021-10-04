Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren & More Stars Take Part In Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities took over the runways at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, with stars like Offset and Camila Cabello showing off their modelling prowess.

Plus, Ben Affleck and George Clooney hit the red carpet together in L.A.