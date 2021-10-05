Inuit mother and daughter demonstrate what a real 'Eskimo kiss' looks like

We've been doing "Eskimo kisses" all wrong according to one Inuit mother-daughter pair.Inuit have resided in the arctic for 5,000 years.Due to colonialism, the Inuit population is only roughly 160,000 and still faces stigmatization around the world today.Shina Novalinga and her mom Kayuula Novalinga are Inuit from Puvirnituq (or Northern Quebec).You can usually find the pair over on Shina's TikTok, where they share tidbits of Inuit culture.Recently, the mother and daughter revealed what an "Eskimo kiss" really is.Rather than going nose-to-nose, kunik is achieved by going nose-to-cheek and really nuzzling the person you're affectionate with