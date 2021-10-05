Heartbroken husband finally gets the courage to ask for a divorc

A heartbroken man opened up about his difficult journey to find his happy ending, and the emotional footage is going viral.Dad and TikToker Cameron Manwaring (@dadthings) gained over 900,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments when he shared his story online.In the video, Cameron explains that for three years, he was married to someone who "hurt [him] often"."I just want to be a husband, I want to be a dad, and I just want to provide a happy family," he says through tears.

"I want to be able to be happy again".With onscreen text, he explains that he finally got the courage to ask for a divorce, and didn't think he would date again for years."But then I met someone who loved me as much as I loved her," he writes.As it turns out, Cameron ended up meeting the love of his life — @momthings — and started the happy family he'd always dreamed of.Thousands of TikTokers shared their emotional reactions to Cameron's story in the comments.

