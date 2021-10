The Good Doctor S05E03 Measure of Intelligence

The Good Doctor 5x03 "Measure of Intelligence" Season 5 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Shaun confronts Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) about the many changes she has implemented since coming on at St.

Bonaventure, and Glassman is forced to accept his new role at the hospital on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” Monday, October 11th on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.