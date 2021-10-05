DEA agent killed, two other law enforcement officials hospitalized during shooting at Tucson Amtrak station

The Drug Enforcement Administration says one agent has died and one other is in critical condition after a shooting at a Tucson Amtrak station Monday.
A Tucson police officer was also hospitalized in stable condition.
The Drug Enforcement Administration says one agent has died and one other is in critical condition after a shooting at a Tucson Amtrak station Monday.
A Tucson police officer was also hospitalized in stable condition.
An agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was killed Monday during a routine inspection of an Amtrak train in Tucson..