Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown

Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed.

You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season.