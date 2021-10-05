SWEET THING Movie Clip - Joyriding

SWEET THING Movie Clip - Joyriding - Plot synopsis: In New Bedford Massachusetts, a dysfunctional family portrayed in all shades of black-and-white, lead forgotten lives.

One eventful summer, in an act of liberation, the kids Billie and Nico set off on their own adventure into the fantastic and poetic world of childhood, unseen by the adults around them.

From acclaimed director Alexandre Rockwell (IN THE SOUP, LITTLE FEET), SWEET THING is an intense but ultimately uplifting, poetic rendering of childhood that captures the essence of that time in life when a day can last forever.

The friendships, loyalties, and challenges of adolescent youth propel the story into a triumph of childhood hope and resilience.