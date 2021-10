Planet Dune Movie

Planet Dune Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A crew on a mission to rescue a marooned base on a desert planet turns deadly when the crew finds themselves hunted and attacked by the planet's apex predators: giant sand worms. Directors: Glenn Campbell, Tammy Klein Writers: Lauren Pritchard, Joe Roche Stars: Sean Young, Emily Killian, Tammy Klein - Release Date: October 29, 2021