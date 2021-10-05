OPERATION PORTUGAL Movie

OPERATION PORTUGAL Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hakim, a French neighborhood cop from Morocco is tasked with infiltrating the Portuguese community to investigate a crime lord.

Hakim must become one with the French-Portuguese in 3 days.

It is a big challenge considering he is extremely clumsy and bad luck follows him wherever he goes.

Trapped between his feelings and his mission, Hakim will discover not only a community, but also a family to call his own.

Directed by: Frank Cimière Written by: Frank Cimière and D'Jal Cast: D'Jal Sarah Perles Pierre Azéma